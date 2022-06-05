 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arlene A. Janechek

Arlene A. Janechek

MAUSTON, Wis. — Arlene A. Janechek, 90, of Mauston, Wis., died on Wednesday June 1, 2022, surrounded by her family at home. She is survived by her children: Barb (Richard) Ebner and Diane Janechek both of La Crosse, Wis., Jeff (Theresa) Janechek of Woodbury, Minn., and David Janechek of Chicago, Ill. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mauston, Wis. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences and a complete obituary can be found at www.crandallfuneral.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans want happy hour to last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News