MAUSTON, Wis. — Arlene A. Janechek, 90, of Mauston, Wis., died on Wednesday June 1, 2022, surrounded by her family at home. She is survived by her children: Barb (Richard) Ebner and Diane Janechek both of La Crosse, Wis., Jeff (Theresa) Janechek of Woodbury, Minn., and David Janechek of Chicago, Ill. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mauston, Wis. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences and a complete obituary can be found at www.crandallfuneral.com.