Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday April 5, 2023, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Rev. Julie Wollman will officiate with burial in the Vang Lutheran Cemetery, rural Westby. A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church.