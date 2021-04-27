Arlene C. Grosz of Waupaca, age 98, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021. She was born in La Crosse, WI on April 9, 1923 to the late Arthur and Stella (Hogan) Schaffer. Arlene graduated from Central High School in La Crosse. She was a trained soloist and sang for many weddings, church services and public recitals. She was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She sang in the choir there as long as her vision permitted. She enjoyed going to lunch with her friends, knitting, bowling, reading and then listening to books on tape as her vision worsened. She especially enjoyed family activities, such as camping in Upper Michigan.

She will be missed by her daughter: Cheryl Coe; granddaughter: Megan (Tom) Johnson; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Grosz and son-in-law: Ed Coe.

The Funeral Service will be on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Waupaca. The visitation will be on Sunday at the church from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial funds will be used at Arlene’s request to purchase items for hygiene kits sent to areas of disasters by Orphan Grain Train. Please make checks payable to Cheryl Coe for the purchase of towels and other needed supplies. The Maple Crest Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.