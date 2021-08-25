Arlene Cecilia Martin

ONALASKA—Arlene C. Martin, 79, of Onalaska, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her immediate family on Monday, August 23, 2021. Arlene spent the last 18 months being well cared for by her family and friends as she courageously battled ovarian cancer.
Arlene was born to Henry and Anna Meier on December 10, 1941. Arlene was raised in La Crescent, MN, and graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse. She was united in marriage to James J. Martin on July 11, 1964.
James and Arlene raised their family with strong ties to music. Throughout the years, the family enjoyed watching James’s band perform at various events including Oktoberfest, where Arlene specifically taught the children how to polka. On Saturday nights, the family would get ready for mass while listening to Charlie Pride on the stereo. Beyond supporting the family trucking business, Arlene worked at McDonald’s Courtesy Corporation for over ten years, with her sons Michael and Steven.
Arlene enjoyed numerous traveling tours all over the world for many years with her family and dear friends. She could be found playing cards at the Onalaska YMCA with “the Y girls” or around someone’s kitchen table at least once a week. If the weather was poor or she wasn’t feeling well, she could be found chatting on the phone or video calls. Arlene thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family and attending numerous sporting, band, farm, dance, and orchestra events her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in.
Arlene is survived by her children: Cathy (Paul) Olson of Holmen, daughter-in-law, Carol (Steve) Goergen-Fenske of Elgin, MN, Michael (Beth) Martin of Madison, Steven “Charlie” (Dawn) Martin of La Crosse and Ann (Kevin) Hatlestad of Chanhassen, MN; her grandchildren: Kristen (John) Marcou, Kevin Olson, Daryl “D.J.” Woodliff, Nikki, Ash and Tanner Goergen, Lauryn (Blake) Levesque, Bailey Martin, Benjamin Martin and Katie and Hannah Hatlestad; her great-grandchildren: Jameson, Jordyn, Jonathan and Jackson Marcou, Damek, Mykalia, and Kadin Olson; nephews: John, David, James Meier and their spouses; as well as numerous relatives and dear friends.
The family would like to thank everyone that was part of Arlene’s care, including Gundersen Health specialists Dr. Dana Benden, Dr. Gil Harmon, Dr. Larry Skendzel, the Hospice agency and especially Hospice Nurses Amy Stalnaker and Jessica Bumgarner. Your knowledge, kindness, guidance, and diligence were invaluable throughout her journey.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James, her brother Bernard Meier, her daughter, Debra “Debbie” Woodliff, and her son, Keith Goergen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial will take place in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Friends and family may call at the church on Monday, August 30, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., where a Rosary will conclude the evening at 6:45 p.m., and on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Arlene’s honor to St. Patrick’s Parish, Gundersen Health Medical Foundation, and the YMCA.