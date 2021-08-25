Arlene Cecilia Martin

ONALASKA—Arlene C. Martin, 79, of Onalaska, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her immediate family on Monday, August 23, 2021. Arlene spent the last 18 months being well cared for by her family and friends as she courageously battled ovarian cancer.

Arlene was born to Henry and Anna Meier on December 10, 1941. Arlene was raised in La Crescent, MN, and graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse. She was united in marriage to James J. Martin on July 11, 1964.

James and Arlene raised their family with strong ties to music. Throughout the years, the family enjoyed watching James’s band perform at various events including Oktoberfest, where Arlene specifically taught the children how to polka. On Saturday nights, the family would get ready for mass while listening to Charlie Pride on the stereo. Beyond supporting the family trucking business, Arlene worked at McDonald’s Courtesy Corporation for over ten years, with her sons Michael and Steven.