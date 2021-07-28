Arlene Faye Hadley (Straight) quietly slipped away from this life on Saturday July 24, 2021 at Gunderson Lutheran Hospital. She was 79 years young. Arlene was born November 6, 1941 as the youngest of four children to Art and Lois Straight in rural Millston, Wisconsin. She attended a one room school at Paradise Valley through the 8th grade. After entering high school, Arlene decided school was “boring” and hopped on a Greyhound bus to be with her older sister in Milwaukee. Her restless search for adventure began in her teens and remained a part of her spirit until her passing. She may have been small at 4’10” but she lived her life big with her “larger than life” personality. A “get together” became a party when Arlene showed up.

Arlene was everyone’s “ride or die” bestie and never met a stranger. She could talk to anybody, anywhere at anytime. She blessed this world with eight loud, outgoing, chatterbox offspring with similar personalities…and we are still multiplying! The world will always be a better place because Arlene lived her life in full color. She taught us to never be ashamed of our struggles because there are always those with a harder life. She taught us to stand up to bullies and to defend the weak. She taught us to share more and work harder. There was no such thing as quitting and that self-sufficiency created character.