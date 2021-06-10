Arlene Johnson

MONDOVI—Our beloved mother, Arlene, age 90, of Mondovi, WI went peacefully and quietly to be with our Lord on the morning of May 19, 2021. Arlene was born August 11, 1930 to parents Herbert and Stella (Torkelson) Anderson in LaCrosse, WI. She grew up on her Grandpa and Grandma’s farm in Rockland, WI where she attended a one-room school through eighth grade. She graduated from Logan High School in LaCrosse in 1948, and married Richard Johnson in June of 1949. They were blessed with six children and made their home in Onalaska, WI. The family moved to Mondovi the summer of 1964. She worked for Northern Investment Company and retired after thirty-four years.

Arlene’s greatest joys in life were her family and friends. She became a teacher of life just by how she lived her Christian values of faith, hope, and love. These values guided her and gave her the strength, fortitude, and courage to be the perfect Mom and Grandma Andy to her children and grandchildren. She was known for her kindness, listening ear, and energetic personality. Baking, cooking, sewing, crafting, decorating for holidays, and managing a household were all in her repertoire. She was a lady of many talents. Arlene was a card player her whole life and enjoyed a good game of bridge and solitaire. Putting puzzles together, listening to her music, and enjoying a good cup of coffee made her day. Andy had a classy sense of style and an eye for fashion; she was perhaps a bit of a trendsetter. And to the end, she cheered on her favorite football teams, the Blugolds, Badgers, and Packers.