Arlene L. Oldenburg

WEST SALEM - Arlene L. Oldenburg, 86, of West Salem, passed away September 3, 2023, at her home.

A Christian Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, September 11, 2023, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Barre Mills. Rev. Andrew Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Sunday, and from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Monday, both at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Barre Mills.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the church.

Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements.

