Arlene L. Pietsch (neé Richter)

VIROQUA, WI—Arlene L. Pietsch (née Richter), age 93, of Viroqua, WI, passed away peacefully Friday, September 10, 2021. She was born January 11, 1928, to Kurt and Nellie (née Beischer) Richter. She married Donald J. Pietsch in 1947. Music was her passion.

Survivors include her children: Robert (Mary) Pietsch, Kristine (Lawrence) Krenn, Nancy (Phil) Souders, Karen (Lou) Alt, John (Deb) Pietsch, and Bette Pietsch (Jerald Eckman); 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; two sisters: Mildred (Thomas) Czarnecki and Dorothy (Joseph) Meilenner.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are appreciated for a future memorial in Arlene’s name.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby, WI. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Due to COVID-19, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church requires face masks. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.