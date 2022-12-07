MIDDLETON—Arlene Mae (Guck) Warren, age 92, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s Care Center. She was born in in her grandparents’ big farm home in Ferryville, Wis., to Bernard and Agnes (Moldrem) Guck on April 12, 1930. She was baptized at Utica Lutheran Church and confirmed at the Viroqua Lutheran Church.

Arlene attended first grade at a rural Ferryville school. She then moved to Mount Sterling with her mother and brother and started second grade there. She went to school there through the sixth grade. The family then moved to Viroqua, where she started seventh grade and graduated from Viroqua High School in 1947. Arlene worked as a waitress in a restaurant while attending high school. After graduating from high school, she and her friend Janis went to La Crosse and worked for one year. In 1948, they both went to Madison and she worked in the office of Oscar Mayer for several years. She married Clayton Warren in September 1949. In 1950, they moved to Middleton where she has resided since then.

In 1954, Arlene and Clayton had their first child and she later started babysitting, which she did for a few years. She then started working at a food processing plant and worked there for 14 years. Arlene then was employed at a Best Western Motel in Madison for 16 years and retired from there in 2000 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church for many years and was a breast cancer survivor.

Her most precious times were those spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she all loved dearly.

Arlene is survived by her three children, Debra Ashworth (Scott Chatman) of Verona, Don (Deborah) Warren of Ferryville and Diane Warren of Madison; five granddaughters; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Robert; and nephew.

Private services will be held.

Memorials may be made to SSM Health – Hospice Unit. The family would like to thank the many caretakers at SSM Health. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

I am home in Heaven, dear ones;

Oh, so happy and so bright!

There is perfect joy and beauty

In this everlasting light.

All the pain and grief is over,

Every restless tossing passed;

I am now at peace forever,

Safely home in Heaven at last.

