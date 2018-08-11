Arlene Marie Sikorski, 84, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at the Hillview Health Care Center.
She was born to Emil and Anna (Selonke) Sikorski Aug. 19, 1933, in La Crosse. Arlene graduated from Aquinas High School in 1951 and soon afterwards began her first job as secretary in the Export Department at Trane Company in La Crosse, where she spent the next 15 years. While there, Arlene was secretary to the manager of Trane Western Hemisphere Inc. in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and was able to live and travel in the Caribbean for the next five years. Upon returning to La Crosse in 1971, Arlene enjoyed serving as executive secretary to three consecutive presidents at Viterbo University, retiring after 27 years at that position. After retiring, Arlene enjoyed caring for her dog and her home and traveled often to visit friends in Puerto Rico.
Arlene is survived by six cousins, Charlotte Masewicz, Mary Soller, Karen Rieber, George Dresen, David Dresen and Kate Dresen. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.
Memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.