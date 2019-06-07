Arlene Miller, 95, of Tomah died peacefully with family Sunday, May 26, 2019.
She was born Arlene Becher, Nov. 18, 1923, in the town of Clifton, Monroe County, Wis. She was baptized Feb. 10, 1924, at Dorset Ridge and confirmed in Faith, March 21, 1937, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Tomah. She graduated from Tomah High School May 29, 1941. Arlene was married to William (Bill) Miller in 1946 and resided in Sparta, most of her adult life.
Arlene was a hard worker who held several jobs before joining the kitchen staff at Rolling Hills, from which she retired in 1988. After retirement she enjoyed travel, quilting and rummaging. She had a sharp eye for a bargain, but would like as not donate her finds for those less fortunate. Arlene loved time spent with her family. She had a smile that would light up any room when around her grandchildren. There was always a seat available on Grandma’s lap for the little ones.
She is survived by her children, Patricia (Edward) Linenberg and Bruce Miller; grandchildren, Christi (Cory) Burkhalter, Melissa (Douglas) O’Rourke and Brian (Beth) Linenberg; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Delores Waege; in-laws and many cousins, nieces, nephews and godchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son; three brothers; and many in-laws.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Dawn Lindberg officiated. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends were invited for a time of visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m Thursday at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.