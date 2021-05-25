HOLMEN—Arlene Severson, 93, of Holmen, passed quietly, Friday, May 21, 2021, after a life well lived.
She was born March 18, 1928, to John H. and Amanda (Gabrielson) Ostrem and was the fourth of seven children. She grew up on farms in Vernon County. She met Sylvan Severson at The Avalon Ballroom; and they married June 12, 1956. Arlene worked at a lefsa factory, a bakery, a canning factory, and finally at Northern Engraving for 23 years.
Arlene always loved gardening, especially her flowers. Another enjoyable pastime was quilting at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church where she was a longtime and active member.
She is survived by her sisters: Frances Bekkedal and Rachel (Emil Jr.) Cornell; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Ostrem and Myrna Ostrem; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Herbert and John Ostrem; her sisters: Alice Schlicht and Doris Sorenson; brothers-in-law: Edmund Schlicht, Raymond Sorenson, and Eugene Bekkedal; and her beloved Sylvan in February of 2001.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, rural Holmen. Pastor Matt Toso will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Wednesday, at the church. Per the requirements of the church, masks are mandatory for all in attendance.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com
She would like to thank her sister, Rachel and nieces, Sandy Smith and Karla Cornell-Wevley for their help over the last several years. Also to Salem Terrace, Doris Geier Hospice RN, the rest of the staff of the Gundersen Health System Hospice Program, and Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center for their care.