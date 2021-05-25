HOLMEN—Arlene Severson, 93, of Holmen, passed quietly, Friday, May 21, 2021, after a life well lived.

She was born March 18, 1928, to John H. and Amanda (Gabrielson) Ostrem and was the fourth of seven children. She grew up on farms in Vernon County. She met Sylvan Severson at The Avalon Ballroom; and they married June 12, 1956. Arlene worked at a lefsa factory, a bakery, a canning factory, and finally at Northern Engraving for 23 years.

Arlene always loved gardening, especially her flowers. Another enjoyable pastime was quilting at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church where she was a longtime and active member.

She is survived by her sisters: Frances Bekkedal and Rachel (Emil Jr.) Cornell; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Ostrem and Myrna Ostrem; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Herbert and John Ostrem; her sisters: Alice Schlicht and Doris Sorenson; brothers-in-law: Edmund Schlicht, Raymond Sorenson, and Eugene Bekkedal; and her beloved Sylvan in February of 2001.