Arley Finnigan Sr.

Arley lived life to the fullest and cherished every minute he got with his family. He specially cherished his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He would always love watching out the kitchen window for his grandkids to get off the school bus and enjoyed picking them up from school. Before they could get a snack from the Schwan's man or a can of Sprite, Peanut Butter Cups, or any candy for that matter, he had a list of chores for them to do. Arley had a soft spot for his grandkids because he let them "break" the rules until grandma came home. Arley worked at the Clifton Creamery for over five years. He also delivered LP Gas for nearly 30 years for Tomah Tru-Gas. Where he always looked forward to grilling hot dogs for the Arrows & Braves organization every year. Arley was also a member of the Oakdale Lions Club for 25 years, serving as President & Tale Twister during that time. He always took great pride in his lawn and garden at home along with his blue Ford Ranger. He was proud to be a stubborn full-blooded Irishman. When he was home you could usually find him outdoors cutting and splitting wood, playing pool, shooting darts and enjoying a cold Coors Light. He enjoyed many things in his life, including: grilling meals with his family, his country classics on Cow 97 on Sunday's, saltine crackers in milk before bed, Windsor with his coffee and deer hunting in the fall. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.