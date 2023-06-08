CHIPPEWA FALLS — Arlis A. Hanson, 101, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.

Arlis was born April 16, 1922, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Felix and Louise (Baier) Evert

On April 29, 1946, Arlis married Robert Cherrier at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Altoona and later married John “Buck” Hanson on September 29, 1971, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in LaCrosse. She was a member of St. Charles Church, Catholic Women’s Club, past Eucharistic minister and to the homebound, and delivered Meals on Wheels. She was a bookkeeper for 7-1/2 years at Eau Claire Sand & Gravel and she also volunteered for 37 years at all the area nursing homes and was a past secretary for St. Charles Church. Arlis is survived by one son, Jeff R. Cherrier of Marshfield; one daughter, Renee A. Cherrier of Fort Collins, Colo.; two stepsons, John N. (Gail) Hanson of Washington, D.C. and James A. Hanson of University Park, Fla., one stepdaughter, Kristen M. Koiles of Arcadia, Calif.; two grandchildren, Christopher P. Hanson and Elsie E. Hanson; and one great grandson, Brodie Hanson.

Arlis was preceded in death by both of her husbands, Robert Cherrier and John “Buck” Hanson; son-in-law, Gerald Koiles; daughters-in-law, Sally Cherrier and Patricia Hanson; her parents; one brother, Willard Evert; and two sisters, Corinne Brodt and Luella Evert. Memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from noon until the time of services at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

