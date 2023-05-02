HOLMEN—Arlyn Keith “Pete” Raymer, 90, of Holmen, WI, passed away, Thursday April 27th, at home with loved ones by his side. Arlyn was born December 1, 1932, to John and Florence (Jones) Raymer, on the home farm in Clark, South Dakota. In 1933, the Raymer family moved from South Dakota to a farm in Leon. A few years later, they again moved to West Salem. Arlyn recalled riding his pony for the move. In March of 1953, Arlyn began his service to our country with the US Army at Fort Sheridon, Illinois. There he met Philip Downing who, Arlyn often said, was one of the greatest friends he ever had. Arlyn was trained as a high speed radio operator within the Signal core. He was fluent in Morse code and was credited with being both fast and accurate. After training, he served at the Czech/Germany border. He was honorably discharged with the National Defense Service Medal, the Army of Occupation Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.

On July 23, 1955, he married Katheryn Halverson. Soon after he began working in construction with Zemee, where he began as a hod carrier. When Zemee retired, John Poellinger purchased the business which became Poellinger Construction Inc. Arlyn worked for Poellinger until his retirement in 1994. He became foreman and had many apprentices over the years. He was a proud card carrying union member with the United Botherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America – Local 1143 with a 63 year membership. He proudly walked the parade route each Labor Day.

In June, 1997, he introduced himself to Daisy Anthony and asked for a date. This started a six year courtship that resulted in their marriage on May 17, 2003.

Arlyn was a humble and caring man. When neighbors or friends needed help, he would not rest until the job was done. Arlyn’s greatest passion was farming. He was often outside before the sun and would rest only when the sun did, too. During haying season, he would be seen happily greasing equipment and not so happily replacing shear pins. His hay has fed champion horses, prize cattle, sassy goats, and even zebras. For many years, he raised limousine cattle. Later, he and Daisy transitioned to Shorthorns. He was an admirer of “sharp” vehicles and was proud of his black Chevy diesel. He had horses his whole life. For a time, he boarded horses and trained them as well. Okie, his gray quarterhorse, was his equine best friend.

Even though times in his life were not always easy, he remained a man of strong faith and integrity. He was the finest husband, father and friend anyone could ever ask for. His presence will continue to be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Daisy; children:(with Katheryn), Debra (David Bell) Raymer, of Clarendon Hills, IL, Bradley Raymer of Holmen, WI, Dawn (John) Pierce of Holmen, WI, Brian Raymer of Lincoln City, OR, step-children: Richard (Katy) Anthony of Winona, MN, Stacie Anthony of Gays Mills, WI, and Katrina Anthony of Holmen, WI; grandchildren: Sydney Bell, Jeremiah (J.J.) Pierce, Amber Pierce, Natalya Anthony; great-grandchild, Emma Pierce; siblings: Rosemary Zeasman, Janet (John) Rusch, Nancy Mortimer, Robert Raymer, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Sydney Raymer, John Raymer, Dorothy Wehrs and Joyce Dufferin; sisters-in-law: Phyllis and Bonnie; brothers-in-law: Jim Zeasman, Norman Dufferin and Dale Mortimer; daughter-in-law, Linda Raymer.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home on West Avenue in LaCrosse on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the West Salem Presbyterian Church with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Neshonoc Cemetery following the funeral service.