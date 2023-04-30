HOLMEN — Arlyn Keith "Pete" Raymer, 90, of Holmen, died on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at his home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church of West Salem, 625 Franklin Street West. Pastor Dan McCurdy will officiate. Friends may call at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Online guestbook available at www.schumacher-kish.com.