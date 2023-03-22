LAKE MILLS — Arlys Jean Hawkes passed away on March 9, 2023. She was born Nov. 5, 1933, daughter of Guy and Mildred (Rasmusson) Hamann in Menomonie, Wisconsin. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1951 and UW-Stout in 1955 with a degree in dietetics and home economics. She married Dennis L. Hawkes at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Menomonie on Oct. 15, 1954. While Dennis served in the U.S. Navy, she was employed as a dietician at South Chicago Community Hospital in Chicago. They then moved to Madison, where she was employed by the Malt and Barley Lab at the University of Wisconsin. In 1965, they purchased the Lake Mills Leader and Leader Printing Company in Lake Mills. In 1979, they purchased the Cambridge News. From that time on she was active in the newspaper and printing business until they sold both newspapers in 1999.
Arlys was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, its senior choir and Rachael Rebecca Circle. She was also a member of Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce, Lake Ripley Country Club, Wisconsin Newspaper Association and Sigma Alpha Sorority.
Surviving are her husband, Dennis; sons: Stephen (Jan) Hawkes from Fredericksburg, Texas, Thomas (June) Hawkes from Lake Mills; grandchildren: Taylor (Dana) Hawkes from Sauk City, Wisconsin, Kathryn (Scott) Sunderlin from Colorado Springs, Colorado, Lauren (Robert) Runte from Hartland, Wisconsin; great-grandchildren: Luca Runte, Gideon Sunderlin and Asher Hawkes.
Arlys mostly loved spending time with family and friends. Vacations with friends took them to Europe, Australia, cruises and many more destinations. She loved spending family time at the cabin on Lake Towanda in Minocqua. Arlys loved to play in the 500 club with friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church Lake Mills. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery. If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the church. www.claussenfuneralhome.com.