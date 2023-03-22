LAKE MILLS — Arlys Jean Hawkes passed away on March 9, 2023. She was born Nov. 5, 1933, daughter of Guy and Mildred (Rasmusson) Hamann in Menomonie, Wisconsin. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1951 and UW-Stout in 1955 with a degree in dietetics and home economics. She married Dennis L. Hawkes at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Menomonie on Oct. 15, 1954. While Dennis served in the U.S. Navy, she was employed as a dietician at South Chicago Community Hospital in Chicago. They then moved to Madison, where she was employed by the Malt and Barley Lab at the University of Wisconsin. In 1965, they purchased the Lake Mills Leader and Leader Printing Company in Lake Mills. In 1979, they purchased the Cambridge News. From that time on she was active in the newspaper and printing business until they sold both newspapers in 1999.