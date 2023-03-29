Armin Prigge, age 96, of rural Winona passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford.

Armin was born on Jan. 10, 1927, on the family farm in Hillsdale Township, Winona County, to Benjamin and Anna (Gnade) Prigge and attended Immanuel Lutheran School — Silo. He was united in marriage with Irma Schoenike on Oct. 18, 1964, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church — Silo from birth until 1964; he sang in the choir, was active in Walther League, ushered and served on the finance committee and as the financial secretary. In 1964, Armin became a member of St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona, where he ushered for many years.

Armin lived his entire life on the family farm in Hillsdale Township, which was farmed by his grandfather and father. Armin began farming there at the age of 14, helping his parents to get out of debt following the Depression. Armin’s son, Doug, later took over the farm, being the fourth generation to operate the farm, and Armin continued to help Doug until he was 91. In his spare time, Armin helped his uncle, Otto, with many things on his farm including building an addition to and painting the barn.

He was active in his community, serving on the Hillsdale District 97 School Board, and he helped organize the local chapter of the NFO.

Armin will be remembered for his enjoyment of going on trips and playing in an accordion band at Rochester, Plainview, and Elgin.

Armin is lovingly survived by his wife, Irma; son, Douglas; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Lynda Burt and Rosalie Housker; and an infant brother, Paul.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

A visitation, without the family present, will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Armi’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.