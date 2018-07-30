Arna Naomi Miller, 93, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018, at Laurel Manor.
She was born Sept. 21, 1924, in Mazeppa, Minn., to Arlington and Nancy (Cox) Sheldon. On Oct. 31, 1942, she married Dallas Miller and he preceded her in death May 31, 2007.
Arna was a foster mother to countless children. She loved to sew and worked as a seamstress at Doerflingers, for many years. She also enjoyed camping and playing cards.
She is survived by her four children, Judy (Ralph) Page of Lindale, Texas, Jeanette (Richard) Eggers of New London, Wis., Roger (Clarice) Miller of New Amsterdam, Wis., and Greg (Sandra) Miller of Holmen. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; four sisters; three brothers; and one great-grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1201 Avon Street. Pastor David Leistekow will officiate and entombment will be in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.