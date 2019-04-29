Arnold “Arnie” E. Finnigan
Arnold “Arnie” E. Finnigan, 76, of Tomah died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 1, 1943, to Gaylord and Bernice (Bailey) Finnigan, on the family farm in Ridgeville. He attended country school and as soon as he was old enough, started farming with his father. Arnie farmed until 1970. On April 9, 1983, he was united in marriage to Laurie Steinbrink in Sparta. In between farming, he hauled milk for Vern Nauman and Wilbur Jenkins for the better part of 16 years. Arnie returned to farming with Roger Randall until 1999, finally retiring in 2005.
As an avid outdoors man, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed spending time family and friends, sharing a beer or taking a country drive. He had a colorful personality and walked to the beat of his own drum. As a gifted storyteller, it never took too long to get drawn into a story he was sharing.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie; children, Brenda (David) McGarry of Camp Douglas, Coleen (Mark) Rapp of Tomah, Gary (Sandy Baumgart) Finnigan of Tomah, Jessica Douglas of Linenhurst, Ill., Arnold (Miranda) Finnigan of Kendall, Heather (Paul) Triggs of Tomah and David (Chelsea) Finnigan of Tomah; grandchildren, Mariah, Joshua, Brooke, Morgan (Kevin), Jordan, Trey, Bryanna, Darin, Justin, Paige, Alex, Grace, Riley, Hunter, Brookelynn, Dawson and Gannon; five great-grandchildren, Bryce, Shawn, Ethan, Ariya and Emma; his siblings, Karyl (Jim) Demaske of Mauston, Wis., Arden (Cheryl) of Tomah, Arley (Deanna) of Tomah, Karylen (Tom) Murphy of Tomah and Arbie of Tomah; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by a son, Travis; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Allen and Addrenne Finnigan and Arlen “Buzz” Finnigan.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Robert Streeter will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday, both at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home.
