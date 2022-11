Arnold (Arnie) Ideker, 87, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord on November 16, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held at Zion Evangelical Church in Brownsville from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 20. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 21, with visitation one hour prior to the service.