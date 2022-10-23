LA CROSSE — Arnold J. Breidel, 87, of La Crosse, Wis., died on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse on April 22, 1935, to Alfred and Isabella (Potaracke) Breidel.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, La Crosse chapel, 200 West Ave. S. Burial will take place at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, La Crosse. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services.