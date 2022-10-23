 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arnold J. Breidel

Arnold J. Breidel

LA CROSSE — Arnold J. Breidel, 87, of La Crosse, Wis., died on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse on April 22, 1935, to Alfred and Isabella (Potaracke) Breidel.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, La Crosse chapel, 200 West Ave. S. Burial will take place at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, La Crosse. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services.

To read the entire obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Data literacy is becoming necessary in everyday life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News