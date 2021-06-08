Arnold N. Stalsberg, age 89, of Viroqua, WI, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Vernon Manor in Viroqua. He was born in LaCrosse, WI, on April 19, 1932 the son of Azel and Alice (Buros) Stalsberg. Arnold married Reta Mae Weber on March 14, 1951, and together they raised a family and celebrated their seventieth anniversary this year. In addition to being a dairy farmer, he was “jack of all trades” who found time to fix furnaces, work at the dairy in Westby, and was the man neighboring farmers turned to for advice on cattle. Arnold golfed and was proud that he got a hole-in-one the first year he started playing. He was a talented woodworker who made a variety of items: round oak tables, bird houses, cribbage boards, hope chests, jewelry boxes, and carved figurines. Arnold also created lefse rolling pins and enjoyed eating Norwegian foods. He loved the outdoors, fishing, and was an accomplished hunter – holding a WI record for whitetail. Above all, Arnold loved his family and was always talking about them, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids.