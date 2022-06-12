LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Arnold W. Olson, 87, of La Crescent, Minn., passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at La Crescent Health Services. He was born in La Crosse on March 27, 1935, to Irvin and Alice (Selke) Olson. Arnold had graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1953 and on September 2, 1961, he married Elizabeth “Betty” Janikowski in La Crescent.

Arnold had worked as a truck driver for 28 years hauling beer from the brewery in La Crosse to Chicago, Ill., and Gary, Ind. He also had a love of History and geography but most of all loved Wyoming.

He is survived by his son, Gary of La Crescent; one grandson; Gary, living in Rochester, Minn.; a granddaughter, Virginia, living in Virginia and one great-grandson, Tanek, also in Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his parents and one brother, Raymond.

A celebration of life will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at All Star Lanes and Banquets; 4735 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse, WI 54601. Online condolences may be left at www.schumacher-kish.com.