ONALASKA — Arthur H. Streitz of Onalaska was called to his eternal rest Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at the age of 95.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor David Leistekow will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church. A full obituary may be viewed at Schumacher-Kish.com.