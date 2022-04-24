 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arthur John Fregin

LA CROSSE — Arthur John Fregin, 93, of La Crosse passed away Monday, April 18, 2022.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston St. Burial with military honors will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services. In accordance with the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church policy, “Currently masking is recommended but not required, and social distancing protocol is in place within the sanctuary.” Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to read the full obituary.

