Arthur L. “Art” Baird

Arthur L. “Art” Baird, 92, of North Bend, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Marinuka Manor care facility in Galesville, WI.

Art was born April 10, 1929 at the family home in North Bend, WI to Arthur J. and Margaret (Manser) Baird. He attended elementary school in North Bend and graduated from Melrose High school in 1946. After graduation, he continued to work on the family farm until joining the army. He served in the army from 1951 to 1959. He took over the family farm after the death of his father. He also worked at Fort Mc Coy in Office Supply management and grounds maintenance retiring in 1992. He sold the farm in 1993 and continued to work hauling milk and working at Galesville Farmer’s Cooperative.

Art married Annetta “Annie” Rodenberg on September 15, 1956 in Melrose, WI. Annie preceded him in death on July 7, 1993.

Art enjoyed playing cards, taking long drives, being outdoors, genealogy and spending time with family. He was an active member of North Bend Presbyterian church, North Bend Lions Club, and Melrose American Legion.

Art is survived by his children: Debra (John) Conder of Bowling Green, KY, Sharon (Tim) Rand of Ettrick, WI, and Teresa Baird (Steve Matiak) of Ettrick, WI; five grandchildren: Jeana and Janelle Conder of Milwaukee, WI, Jennifer (Brian) Hendricks of Fitchburg, WI, Ashley (Jacob) Mitchell and Shelby Volden of Huntsville, AL; and three step-grandchildren: Leigh Rand of Minneapolis, MN, Jesseca Holston of Bentonville, AR and Jake Rand of Holmen, WI. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, sister in law La Von Lien of Janesville, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021, at North Bend Presbyterian Church, W16088 State Rd 54, Melrose, WI 54642. Pastor Allen Hanson will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will start one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m at the church. Burial, with military rites, will follow the funeral service at Evergreen Cemetery in North Bend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to North Bend Presbyterian Church or North Bend Cemetery Association.