Arthur Lee Hathaway

Arthur Lee Hathaway, at age 84, went to his eternal home on Saturday, June 5, 2021, with his family at his side. He was deeply loved and will be truly missed by his devoted wife of 60 years, Laurel “Jo” Leone (Markin); his son, Robert (Ginny) Hathaway; his daughter, Patricia (Bart) Hesse; grandchildren: Lauren and Connor Hathaway, Andrea (Ryan) Kratz, and Carter Hesse; great grandchildren: Finley and Hudson Kratz; and mother-in-law, Agnes Markin. He was preceded in death by his parents Orville and Dorothy Hathaway, and father-in-law, Lester Markin.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 28, 1937, Lee graduated from Custer High School and went on to serve his country in the National Guard, Red Arrow Division, from 1960-1964. He served his unit as a photographer in the Signal Corps. His love of photography became a lifelong passion. After his service was complete, they both returned to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Lee began his career as a civil engineer for the City of Milwaukee in 1964.