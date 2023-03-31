TOMAH—Arthur R. Baldwin, 84, of Tomah passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Serenity House, Tomah. He was born on July 24, 1938 to Lloyd T. and Peggy M. (Cripps) Baldwin in Independence, WI. Art attended Tomah High School. He worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad prior to enlisting into the United States Navy, proudly serving his country from 1958 until 1961. He served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. During his service time, Art was able to visit numerous countries including, the Philippines, Guam and Japan. In 1961, Art started in the kitchen at the Tomah VA and later worked as a certified nursing assistant retiring in 1993. He was united in marriage to Frances L. Cronick on September 12, 1964 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tomah. Art and Fran were married for 58 years.

He was a member of Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201.

He enjoyed snowmobiling and was a longtime member of the Tomah I-Dividers snowmobile club. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. He took a lot of trips to the east coast with his family. Art and his wife took many motorcycle trips to the south. Art and his family loved to camp and travel. His hobbies included putting together model planes and ships, playing cards, watching his favorite teams the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers and bird watching. He will be remembered for always being able to help anyone out with anything. He was always helping fix cars and building things. He was a Jack of all trades.

He is survived by his wife, Frances “Fran” of Valley Junction; children: Christine (Steve Wilhelmson), Patricia (Todd) Marten, Dennis (Kelly) Baldwin, Sara Cronick (Tyler Lamb); grandchildren: Zachary (Erin) Taylor, Jordann (Loren) Schendel, Amanda Marten, Alexander (Courtney) Marten, Cuyler and Brady Baldwin, Wambli Anderson, Anavah Cronick, Constintina Cronick and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Elizabeth (Edward) Brown of Tomah, Ronald of Denver, Colorado, Ruth Rego of Cazenovia, Juanita Rudolph of Wyeville, Joyce (Larry) Clark of Necedah, Cathy (Heinz) Scherreiks, Margaret Taylor, Carol Baldwin, all of Tomah, Teddy (Steve Zakaluk) Baldwin of Falcon, Colorado, Harvey (Becky) Baldwin of Black River Falls, Jeffery Baldwin of Tomah, Bradley Baldwin and Scott Baldwin of Valley Junction and David Baldwin of Necedah, and sisters-in-law: Kathleen Cronick and Karen Cronick.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant siblings; father-in-law, Theodore Cronick; mother-in-law, Helen Gordon Cronick; brothers-in-law: Leo Clark, Gerald Rudolph, Cyril Rego and Jeffrey Cronick and sister-in-law, Jeanne Gottong.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 3:00 PM, at the Tomah American Legion, 800 Wisconsin Ave., Tomah. Pastor Shane Haynes from Hospice will officiate. Burial will be in Wood Cemetery at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Wednesday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service.

