Arthur Richard Role, 85, was surrounded by loved ones as he passed away Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.
Art was a fan of sports of all sorts. An excellent basketball player himself, he was seen at local high school games throughout his life. He cheered and jeered his Packers, Badgers, Brewers, Cincinnati Reds and UK Wildcats.
Art retired from Trane Co., after a career that transferred him to Lexington, Ky., and Epinal, France, where he traveled throughout Europe. He was a caretaker of his wife, Cally, who predeceased him in 2016. He loved his coffee and sweets, reading newspapers, making phone calls to family and walking with his buddy, Fran.
Art is survived by daughters, Dixie Role Poehling, Teri Role-Warren; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Barb (Role) Seidel and Esther (Role) Schroeder.
A memorial gathering will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. A private burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. www.MDA.org; 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Ill., 60601. For a full obituary and please share stories in the online condolences section found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.