Arthur Schleifer

Arthur D. (Butch) Schleifer, 70, U.S. Army Veteran (Viet Nam), passed away Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Mayo Franciscan Hospital in La Crosse, surrounded by his family.
Born in Melrose, July 8, 1948, he later enlisted in the U.S. military in the fall of 1966, where he served as a heavy machine operator in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Viet Nam). After receiving an honorable discharge when his tour of duty was complete, he relocated to Holley-Navarre, Florida, where he started a new chapter in life, then later retired in Holmen, near his immediate family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Jacobson; mother, Eileen Jacobson (Schleifer); and brother, Melvin E. (Skip) Jacobson.
He is survived in death by his four children, Kimberly Witt (Eric), Duane Schleifer (Tanya) Dion Schleifer (Korie) and Brittany Schleifer; stepson, Christopher Whatmough and fiancé, Mary Berens. Other family members include three brothers; and three sisters; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Dinner at town of Holland Hall shall follow, 5 to 7 p.m.
