LA CROSSE—Arvard G. “Obbi”’ Nichols, 84, of La Crosse, WI passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at La Crescent Health Services in La Crescent, MN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 1 – 3 PM at the Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. For a complete obituary please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.