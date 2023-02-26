LA CROSSE — Arvilla Joyce (Beranek) Olson, 92, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Brookdale Sterling House Assisted Living Center.

Arvilla Joyce was born March 11, 1930, in Goodrich, N.D., the oldest child of Otto and Lydia (Stein) Mauch. Joyce graduated from Goodrich High School and eventually moved to Wisconsin in the early 1950s.

She married Howard Beranek in La Crosse in 1953 and he preceded her in death in 1977. The marriage was blessed with the birth of three children, Vicki, Gregory and Howard Jay.

Joyce was employed as a waitress at Walt's for many years, and then at the age of 37 decided to go back to school and earned her Licensed Practical Nurse diploma at Western Wisconsin Technical Institute. Joyce joined the nursing staff at St. Francis Hospital, on the general surgery floor, and worked there until she retired in 1992.

As a youth, Joyce accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior during camp meetings at a small country church in North Dakota. She was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church, La Crosse and enjoyed singing in the choir for many years.

In 1987 she married Harmon Dean Olson of La Crescent. They enjoyed 28 years of marriage. He preceded her in death in 2015.

Joyce is survived by a daughter, Vicki (Glen) Slaats, Reedsburg; and daughter-in-law, Tammy Beranek, Onalaska. She is further survived by five grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters; along with members of the Olson family in La Crescent as well as friends in the La Crosse area.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Larry Mauch; both of her sons: Greg and Howard Jay; and grandson Glen Slaats, Jr.

The family deeply appreciates the care and support provided by Barb Schmidt; Dr. Mary Bassing; Gundersen Hospice; Jen and Trisha of Inclusa; and the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living.

The family requests no flowers, but memorials may be directed to Faith Baptist Church designated for choir support.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Matt Olson of Faith Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.