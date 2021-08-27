TOMAH—Asa L. Baldwin, 71 of Tomah passed away on Friday, August 19, 2021 at Tomah Health.
He was born on April 17, 1950, to Samuel and Agnes C. (Cox) Baldwin in Sparta, WI. Asa enjoyed spending time outdoors whether it was hunting or fishing, camping, or cutting wood, he would often be outside from dawn to dusk. He had a good sense of humor and sometimes was known for getting a “little wild”. In the past he had worked at Century Foods, Toro and mostly recently at Rehrig Penn Logistics in the maintenance department. When Asa was not at work, he could most certainly be found working on a project at home or helping out others.
He is survived by his children: Steve (Amy) Baldwin and Jennifer (Michael) Baumbach; grandchildren: Ryan and Jessica Baldwin, Zachary and Jayden Cloutier, Nicole Behnke, Brandon, Jaden and Braden Baumbach; great grandchildren: Ava, Paula and Caelli; siblings: Meredith Baldwin, Spencer (Bonnie) Baldwin, Helen Schaller, Linda (Mike Sherwood) Griffin, and Nancy (Sheldeen) Springer, all of Tomah; and a sister-in-law, Betty Cox of Friendship. He is further survived by countless nieces, nephews, other relatives; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel, and Agnes, four brothers, Leonard Cox, Charlie Cox and infant brothers, John Thomas, and Joseph, two brothers-in-law, Bob Griffin and Hillary Schaller, sisters-in-law, Marge Cox, and Judy Baldwin, and two nephews, and a great niece.
A Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 12:00 Noon until 3:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 East Monowau Street, Tomah. Online condolences can be offered to the family by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com
Due to road construction on East Monowau Street please access the funeral home via Townline Road to Sime Ave to East Monowau or via Hwy 16 to Sime Ave to East Monowau Street.