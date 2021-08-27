Asa L. Baldwin

He was born on April 17, 1950, to Samuel and Agnes C. (Cox) Baldwin in Sparta, WI. Asa enjoyed spending time outdoors whether it was hunting or fishing, camping, or cutting wood, he would often be outside from dawn to dusk. He had a good sense of humor and sometimes was known for getting a “little wild”. In the past he had worked at Century Foods, Toro and mostly recently at Rehrig Penn Logistics in the maintenance department. When Asa was not at work, he could most certainly be found working on a project at home or helping out others.