Ashley Ann Goyette, 33, of La Crosse died at home Monday, July 23, 2018, after a three-year fight with breast cancer.
She was born Oct. 14, 1984, to Dennis and Kristine (Potter) Terpstra. She married Terry Goyette Sept. 5, 2009. They were blessed with three beautiful children, her pride and joy, Remington Joe in 2018, Easton Maverick in 2012 and Kaileigh Anne in 2014.
Ashley made an impact on so many people. She was a kind, caring selfless woman who would do anything for anyone, putting others needs and wants before her own. She was strong willed, determined and loved by all who met her.
Ashley loved being outdoors and loved to be on the farm. Whether it was enjoying time with friends and family outside, showing cows, riding horses, or bow hunting and fishing with her husband, Terry, it was her favorite place to be.
Ashley loved to be involved. Some of her involvements included planning events, like the kids themed birthday parties,and volunteering on different committees through school, 4-H and the WI Guernsey Breeders Assoc.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Goyette; her children, Remington, Easton and Kaileigh;her parents, Dennis and Kristine (Potter) Terpstra; her sisters, Catherine (Christopher) Hartley, Melissa Terpstra, Cassandra (Mitchell) Meffert; her brother, Matthew Terpstra; and nephews, Aleksander Terpstra and Elliot Meffert; many uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and lifelong friends, all too many to list.
Ashley was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Keith and Eileen Potter; and paternal grandparents, August and Lucille Terpstra.
Thank you to all the friends and family who supported and loved her through this journey. It means more than you will ever know.
“We will always carry your memory in our hearts. You fought to the very end. Until we meet again, love you always.”
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, in the Prairie Room, with visitations being held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 30, and also from 9 a.m. until the service Tuesday at Coulee Region Cremation Group in the Prairie Room. Father Brian Konopa is officiating the service. A celebration of life will be held immediately following the service in the Gathering Place at Coulee Region Cremation Group.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.