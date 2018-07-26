Ashley Anne Goyette, 33, of La Crosse died Monday, July 23, 2018, at home after a three-year fight with breast cancer.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, in the Prairie Room, with visitations being held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 30, and also from 9 a.m. until the service Tuesday. Father Brian Konopa will be officiating the service. A celebration of life will be held immediately following the service in the Gathering Place at Coulee Region Cremation Group.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com and facebook.com/couleecremation.