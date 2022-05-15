CLINTONVILLE/MADISON — Aubrey D. Johnson, age 37, of Madison passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Aug. 5, 1984, in Shawano, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Rebecca (Hommer) Johnson.

In addition to her parents, Ed and Becky, survivors include her sister, Amber (Charles) Reimer and their son Charlie; her fiance, Sterling Lynk and his children, Sela and Soren; her paternal grandparents, Fred and Delora Johnson; her aunts: Joy Benson and Cindy Rodriguez; her uncles: Dan (Karen) Johnson and Neil Hommer; and other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparent, Marcella Hommer.

A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 346 W. Pine St., Lake Mills, Wis., at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, with Pastor Mark Dressel and Pastor Nick Upthall presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

There will be a “Celebration of Life” in honor of Aubrey sometime in August, her birthday month. It will be in the Clintonville area. There will be more on that coming later.

Memorials, including in lieu of flowers may be made to “Madison Journey Mental Health,” “The Madison Rape Crisis Center,” or “Moose Charities — The Wisconsin Home.”

