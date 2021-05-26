LA CROSSE—Aubrey Kroner, age 91, died peacefully surrounded by family on May 21, 2021.

She was born in La Crosse on April 19, 1930 and lived there until 2019 when she moved to Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. She graduated from Logan High School in 1947, and five years later married George, the love of her life. After working for the Trane Company for over 20 years, she served as the City Clerk for La Crosse from 1975 until her retirement in 1993.

She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed travelling, spending time on the river with her family, playing bingo, Mah Jong, and poker with her friends, and watching sports on TV. She never missed a chance to attend her granddaughters’ soccer games and band concerts and her grandson’s wrestling matches. She also enjoyed spending Christmases in Maryland with her daughter and family. She was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers, especially number 12, Aaron Rodgers. One of her greatest thrills and accomplishments was jumping out of an airplane at the age of 85. She had hoped to do a repeat jump on her 90th birthday but was unable to because of pandemic restrictions.