TOMAH—Audrey Barbara (Quist) Abbs, age 95, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Tomah Health in Tomah, WI. She was born to Arthur C. Quist and Lucille (Stoiber) Quist on April 26, 1927 in Clifton, WI. She married Richard Daryl Abbs on August 21, 1946 in Clifton, WI. They were married for more than 69 years until Richard passed away on September 4, 2015.

She is survived by their three children: Jo Deanne (Dennis) Goeres, Larry (Kristine) Abbs, and Sandra (Michael) Stuhr; seven grandchildren: Brian Forsythe, Shannon Forsythe, Gina Griffen, Greg (Nicole) Goeres, Jennifer (Chris) Arce, Nicole (DJ) Treu, and Timothy (Jennifer) Abbs; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Marjorie Quist and Marlene Quist; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. Besides her parents and husband preceding her in death; her six siblings and some of their spouses also preceded her; they were Maxine (Howard) Franz, Donna Mae (William) Kreger, Sheldon Quist, Korwin (Darlene) Quist, Norel Quist, and Franklin Quist.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor Robert Gerke will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah.

Family and friends are invited for visitation on Monday, June 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Tomah.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.