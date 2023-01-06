TOMAH—Audrey Barbara (Quist) Abbs, age 95, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Tomah Health in Tomah, WI. She was born to Arthur C. Quist and Lucille (Stoiber) Quist on April 26, 1927 in Clifton, WI. She married Richard Daryl Abbs on August 21, 1946 in Clifton, WI. They were married for more than 69 years until Richard passed away on September 4, 2015.

She is survived by their three children: Jo Deanne (Dennis) Goeres, Larry (Kristine) Abbs, and Sandra (Michael) Stuhr; seven grandchildren: Brian Forsythe, Shannon Forsythe, Gina Griffen, Greg (Nicole) Goeres, Jennifer (Chris) Arce, Nicole (DJ) Treu, and Timothy (Jennifer) Abbs; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Marjorie Quist and Marlene Quist; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Besides her parents and husband preceding her in death; her six siblings and some of their spouses also preceded her; they were Maxine (Howard) Franz, Donna Mae (William) Kreger, Sheldon Quist, Korwin (Darlene) Quist, Norel Quist, and Franklin Quist.

Funeral Services will be held at a later date in the summer of 2023 and will be announced by the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah when they become available. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.