Audrey (Buros) Boyce

WATERFORD, WI - Audrey (Buros) Boyce, 89, of Waterford, WI passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. She was born in La Crosse, WI on September 13, 1932.

Her parents were Louis and Helen Buros. She graduated from Central High School in 1950. Married Emmett Boyce in 1952 and later divorced.

She is survived by her four children: Shary Zohn, Kim Guyten, Scott Boyce, Kent Boyce and their spouses; and her five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her one sister, Jane Earp and brother-in-law Marvin Earp; residing in La Crosse, WI. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Emmett; and their son, Gary Boyce; and her parents.

