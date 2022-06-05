Audrey (Buros) Boyce

She is survived by her four children: Shary Zohn, Kim Guyten, Scott Boyce, Kent Boyce and their spouses; and her five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her one sister, Jane Earp and brother-in-law Marvin Earp; residing in La Crosse, WI. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Emmett; and their son, Gary Boyce; and her parents.