HOLMEN—Audrey Carolyn Olsen, 86, of Holmen, WI died peacefully on February 22, 2022.

Born in Beach, ND on June 19, 1935, Audrey was the loving daughter of Lutheran pastor Evelyn Thorbjorn Anderson and Mabel Anderson. As a child, Audrey and her siblings—Tom, Doug, John, Ruth and Jerry; moved to follow ET’s calls across Minnesota and Wisconsin. They moved to Holmen during Audrey’s high school years, where her father was the pastor of Holmen Lutheran Church. There she met Roger, beginning a lifelong love, culminating in 63 years of marriage. Audrey enjoyed school and learning, singing and playing the piano; talents which took her to St. Olaf College, where she sang and toured Norway with the prestigious St. Olaf Choir.

Audrey moved to Chippewa Falls, where she received her degree in Elementary Education from U.W. Eau Claire. She and Roger were happily married in Chippewa Falls in 1958.

After college, Audrey found her calling as a teacher first in Holmen, then in Galesville. She was a passionate kindergarten teacher, who cared deeply and found true joy in her interactions with students. After 36 years of patience, kindness and diligence with the kindergartners of Galesville, Audrey retired.

In their retirement years, Audrey and Roger had many adventures, including canoeing the Quetico, returning to Norway, and traveling in the U.S. and Canada. They found the most enjoyment spending time with family and friends at their beloved cabin on Lake Sissabagama.

In life, Audrey was a talented gardener, a lover of music and hymns, a faithful churchgoer, and a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. We will truly miss her, but the memories we made with her will be ever present in our hearts.

She was preceded in death by her parents; ET Anderson and Mabel (Moen) Anderson; and brothers: Tom, Doug, John and Jerry.

Audrey is survived by her loving husband, Roger; two children: Mark (Joan) Olsen of Tulsa, OK, and Andrea Priem of Holmen; seven grandchildren: Erik, Sophia, Cole, Caroline, Anders, Wyatt and Jakob; five great-grandchildren: Adilyn, Leif, John, Mabel and Roger; and her sister, Ruth Lundeen of Rochester, MN.

Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, February 26, 2022, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. and service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris Street, Holmen, WI. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.