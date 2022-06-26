MUSKEGON, Mich. — Audrey E. Fillner, 92, of Muskegon, Mich., passed to her heavenly home on December 12, 2021. Audrey was born in Ettrick, Wis., on March 5, 1929, to Clarence L. and Fanny Fillner. She graduated from Galesville High School in 1947. Her first job was at the local canning factory.
Audrey entered the Women’s Army Corps Engineering Division in May of 1949. She attained the rank of sergeant while being on active duty in Japan during the Korean War. After discharge in 1952, she decided to attend Madison Business School. There she studied and also worked at Nall Hardware. Her next adventure took her to Charlotte, N.C., in 1955, where she worked for City Coach Lines. After a transfer to Detroit, Mich., and Jacksonville, Fla., she decided to make a change. In 1959, she landed in Milwaukee, where she spent the rest of her working career as a bookkeeper for a large insurance firm. At retirement, in 1993, she moved back to her hometown of Galesville where she moved to the historical Arnold House to become caretaker and tour guide. She greatly enjoyed the activities there and in her community. She also held her church and its members close to her heart. Due to declining health, she moved to Muskegon, Mich., in 2014, where she was a resident of Christian Care Assisted Living and closer to her eldest niece. She passed on December 12, 2021, after a short illness.
She is survived by her brother, Albert Fillner of Fargo, N.D., and 13 nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence L. and Fanny Fillner, and brothers: Clarence K. and Terrill Fillner.
A memorial service is being held July 1, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Galesville. Visitation is at 10:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. Committal service and military honors are planned for 1:00 p.m. at Farmington Cemetery, Mindoro.
Memorials can be directed to the Garden of Eden Preservation Society (Eastside Farm/Arnold House).