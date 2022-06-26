Audrey E. Fillner

Audrey entered the Women’s Army Corps Engineering Division in May of 1949. She attained the rank of sergeant while being on active duty in Japan during the Korean War. After discharge in 1952, she decided to attend Madison Business School. There she studied and also worked at Nall Hardware. Her next adventure took her to Charlotte, N.C., in 1955, where she worked for City Coach Lines. After a transfer to Detroit, Mich., and Jacksonville, Fla., she decided to make a change. In 1959, she landed in Milwaukee, where she spent the rest of her working career as a bookkeeper for a large insurance firm. At retirement, in 1993, she moved back to her hometown of Galesville where she moved to the historical Arnold House to become caretaker and tour guide. She greatly enjoyed the activities there and in her community. She also held her church and its members close to her heart. Due to declining health, she moved to Muskegon, Mich., in 2014, where she was a resident of Christian Care Assisted Living and closer to her eldest niece. She passed on December 12, 2021, after a short illness.