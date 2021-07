Audrey Grace Guinn, 79, of Caledonia, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, July 17, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Caledonia Chapel (518 W. Main Street). Pastor Dave Possing will officiate.

A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. until the time of service. To view the complete obituary and to send online condolences please visit the funeral home’s website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.