Audrey Leonard Penner was born on April 25, 1942 in Galena, Kansas. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in Scottsdale, Arizona on July 6, 2022.

Audrey is survived by children: John Penner (Susan Crawford), Greg Arihood (Ana Arihood), Carolynn Devine (Tony Devine), Elizabeth Arihood (Eric Neuman), and Jennifer Arihood-Hanabarger (Bruner Hanabarger); grandchildren include: Chloe Penner, James Bye, Alexis Arihood-Chaney, Brandon Hanabarger, Cameron Hanabarger and Sara Arihood; great-grandchildren include: Tracy Bye, Ryan Bye, Adrian Bye, and Westley Arihood. Audrey was predeceased by her parents, Hal and Leslie Leonard; husband, Wayne Arihood and her first husband, Gene Penner.

Audrey’s professional calling was as an educator. After graduating high school in Independence, Kansas she earned a Bachelors degree from Emporia State University where she was president of Chi Omega Sorority. She also earned a Masters in Education from The University of Colorado Greeley.

Audrey taught several years in California and in Kansas. She became the youngest Principal in Kansas when hired by Spring Grove School in Galena. She later became Director of Elementary Education in Carl Junction, Missouri where she ran all three elementary schools in the district.

Audrey married Wayne Arihood in 1984 and moved to La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was Principal at Fauver Hill Kindergarten in Onalaska, Wisconsin. She helped design and build Eagle Bluff Elementary School, where she was the first Principal. The Audrey Penner Tree Walk was named in her honor at Eagle Bluff.

After Eagle Bluff was built, Audrey accepted a position as an Education professor at Viterbo University in La Crosse. During her entire 40 plus years as an educator, Audrey was an advocate for children. At Viterbo she was able to instill and inspire advocacy in a new generation of teachers.

Another of Audrey’s callings was music. Wayne and Audrey started and ran the La Crosse area Jazz Society. They also founded and ran the La Crosse Jazz festival for 22 years. Audrey and Wayne opened the Jazz Quester Lounge and hosted live jazz music several times per week.

Audrey was profoundly faithful. Hers was a life well lived, committed to kindness and to the service of others. She will be missed.

Services will be held at Tempe Palms United Church of Christ in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday July 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Celebrations are planned for October in Galena and La Crosse.