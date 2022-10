Audrey M. Johnson

ETTRICK—Audrey M. Johnson, age 82, of rural Ettrick, died on Friday, September 2, 2022 in her home.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Olivet Lutheran Church in LaCrosse. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.