LA CROSSE — Audrey Markos, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, passed away March 30, 2023, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.

Audrey was born on May 19, 1934, to Harold and Olive Olson. Following her graduation from Aquinas High School, Audrey worked as a nurse's aide. She met Mike Markos and they were married in 1953. Audrey's life revolved around family. Her house was a hub for friends, neighbors, and visiting family. Like her mother, Olive, she was an excellent cook who could put together a meal for anyone who walked through the door. Audrey's family especially loved her Syrian food, which she learned to make cooking alongside her mother-in-law, Selma.

Audrey enjoyed trips with her sisters, including some rousing jaunts to Las Vegas. Boating with her husband Mike was an adventure although she never caught the fishing bug. In later years, she was happiest being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Audrey's family would like to thank the staff of Bethany St. Joseph Care Center for their care during her final days.

Audrey is survived by her sisters: Maralyn Powell (Gene) and Sandy Trocinski (Bob); children: Sally Markos (Jock) of Pleasant Hill, Ore., Barb Roth of Ontario, Wis., Mike Markos, Jr. of De Soto, Kim Lichtie (Dave) of La Crosse, Carolyn Kloewer (Dave) of Walla Walla, Wash., and John Markos (Leanne) of Holmen along with nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her sisters-in-law: Sally Shaheen and Barbara Olson and special neighbors: Anne, Candie, Penny.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Mike Markos Sr., and her siblings: Mary Ellen, Phyllis, and Gerald.

The family will host a celebration of life in May. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.