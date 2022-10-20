 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Audrey O. Nelson

WESTBY—Audrey O. Nelson, age 91, of Westby, fourth child of Marie and Rasmus Bruland, made her final journey on Monday, October 17, 2022, after battling cancer. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Pastor Alyssa Weaver will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Audrey will be laid to rest at Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Online condolences and a full obituary can be found at www.vossfh.com

