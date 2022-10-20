WESTBY—Audrey O. Nelson, age 91, of Westby, fourth child of Marie and Rasmus Bruland, made her final journey on Monday, October 17, 2022, after battling cancer. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Pastor Alyssa Weaver will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Audrey will be laid to rest at Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Online condolences and a full obituary can be found at www.vossfh.com