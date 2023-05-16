Austen Jon Mader, 45, of La Crescent passed away May 9, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. Austen was born to Gary Mader and Mary Lee Bell-Blomquist on November 23, 1978. Austen graduated from WWTC in 1996 and went on to work heavy construction. Austen’s true passions were reading, writing and fishing.
He is survived by his father, Gary Mader; mother, Mary Lee (Mike Blomquist); sisters: Amy Mader (Travis Tippery) Allison Mader; brother, Lee Mader and numerous family and friends.
A Celebration of life is being planned for a future date. Godspeed.