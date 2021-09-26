Avis M. Quackenbush, 96, passed away on September 14, 2021 of natural causes at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Avis was born on July 20, 1925, in Viroqua, WI, to Archibald and Bessie (West) Morrison.

She is survived by her three children Mark Quackenbush of Denver, CO; Elizabeth Quackenbush of New York, NY; and Julia Schmick of Sparta, WI; her brother Miles of Denver, CO; her former daughter-in-law Kathy Janak of Denver, CO; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Avis was preceded in death by her husband Robert (deceased 2006), her parents, and older brother Gale Morrison (deceased 1955).

Avis grew up on a dairy farm in Brush Hollow, outside of Viroqua with her two brothers, Miles and Gale. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1943 and enrolled at the LaCrosse-UW campus, pursuing a degree in Education with a minor in Physical Education.

Avis married Robert Quackenbush on November 22, 1951. After marrying they moved to Sparta, Wisconsin where Avis taught at the Sparta Central Ward School. Avis was a beautiful seamstress, an avid and long-time bridge player, as well as being a keen observer of the nighttime sky. She and her husband loved pets and over the years they adopted several stray cats (Bootsy, Smokey, Jeffrey, Cali and Rosie) and raised two dogs (Hansie and Sam). She also served on the Morrow Home board for many years.

Avis’s family wishes to express its thanks to the residents and staff members of the Parkview and MaryCrest residences, and its deep gratitude to the staff of Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in LaCrosse for their superb care in her final days. Memorial donations can be made to the Mount Hope Cemetery, Tina’s Canine Rescue, Friends of the Sparta Free Library and the Methodist Church of Sparta.

A memorial visitation will be held at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation in Sparta on Thursday, September 30, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, followed by a memorial service at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home at 11:30 AM. Reverend Paul Foulke will be officiating. The graveside interment will be private.

Masks will be provided and all attendees are encouraged to wear one.

For online condolences please visit www.schanhoferfh.com.

Finally, she asks that you think of her when you see Venus in the night sky.